Russian Female Arrested In Spain, Possibly At US Request - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:26 PM

A Russian female has been arrested in Spain, possibly following a request by the United States, and the Russian Embassy in Spain will do everything possible to provide assistance to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A Russian female has been arrested in Spain, possibly following a request by the United States, and the Russian Embassy in Spain will do everything possible to provide assistance to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Spanish police detained Krasilova, who had arrived in the country for a short business trip as part of an official delegation, on February 14, as she was departing from the Tenerife South Airport. Krasilova works for the All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine, which is a subordinate of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision.

"According to the available information, the Spanish authorities have decided to take Krasilova into custody. The Russian national is currently held in a penal facility on the Tenerife island.

The materials of her case have been submitted to a relevant examining court. The Russian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain controls the situation closely," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Employees of the office of Russia's consul on the Canary Islands have paid a visit to this penal facility, under instruction of the embassy. They have brought warm clothes and personal hygiene products to Krasilova.

"According to the unofficial information that we have, Krasilova's placement into custody may be related to a request by the US side. We will continue to follow the situation closely and ensure that Krasilova's rights and legitimate interests are respected. The Russian woman will receive the maximum possible assistance within the authority of the Russian embassy," the Foreign Ministry added.

