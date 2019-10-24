UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fertilizer Giant PhosAgro Announces Plans To Open Office In South Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:00 AM

Russian Fertilizer Giant PhosAgro Announces Plans to Open Office in South Africa

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Andrey Guryev, the director-general of Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro, announced plans to open an office in South Africa during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa forum, the company said in a press release.

"The director-general of PhosAgro and the president of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, Andrey Guryev announced, at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, plans to open a trade office of the company in South Africa," the press release, issued on Wednesday, read.

According to the company, it planned to double or triple exports to South Africa in the comping five years, so it planned to open the representative office in Capetown.

Notably, the share of South Africa in PhosAgro's exports to the continent exceeds 40 percent.

African countries' economies are highly dependent on agriculture which forms up to 30 percent of the states' Gross Domestic Product.

Russia is one of the largest fertilizer and agricultural products importer for African states.

The first-ever Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, began on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations are being represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Egypt Agriculture Company Sochi South Africa Media Event Government Share

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

6 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

6 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

6 hours ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

7 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.