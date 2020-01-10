Russian Fertilizer Giant PhosAgro Plans to Open Offices in South Africa, Romania in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro has said that it is planning to open offices in South Africa and Romania as well as introduce precision agriculture projects this year.

The company first announced its intention to open an office in South Africa at the Russia-Africa forum in October. Back then, it did not specify when exactly it would happen.

"[PhosAgro] Group has 10 international sales offices in Brazil, France, Germany, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Cyprus, Lithuania and Argentina. The group plans to open new offices in Romania and South Africa in 2020," the company said on Friday.

In addition, starting this year, the company intends to introduce "elements of precision agriculture technology that will allow Russian farmers to achieve even greater effect from using fertilizers.

"

According to the fertilizer producer, it embarked on digital agriculture projects back in late 2019.

"The company is working on harnessing precision agriculture technologies based on Big Data and plans to present first own projects in this area this year," the company told Sputnik.

Thanks to these technologies, farmers will be able to not only get agronomic advice and purchase fertilizers online, but also obtain personalized recommendations on optimizing the mineral nutrition of crops throughout the season based on remote monitoring of agricultural land (crop scouting), PhosAgro explained.