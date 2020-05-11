UrduPoint.com
Russian Festival Aiming To Enlighten People About Music During WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) In this digest, we will take a look at the Russian festival aiming to enlighten people about music during WWII, the Crimean authorities investigating arrears to medics working with COVID-19 patients, and fresh statistics on mask-wearing in Moscow's public transport.

FESTIVAL TO EDUCATE ABOUT ROLE OF MUSIC IN WWII

The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival has launched a special section of its website dedicates to the history and role of military music in World War II as Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany.

The festival organizers promise to share interesting and little-known facts about the history of Russian and foreign military music.

They have also unveiled the 2020 festivals' theme, "75 Years Since the War End."

CRIMEA INVESTIGATES NONPAYMENT TO MEDICS FIGHTING COVID-19

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Russia's Republic of Crimea, has ordered an investigation into the alleged delays in bonus payments to ambulance employees working with COVID-19 patients in the city of Kerch.

On Friday, a local lawmaker posted a recorded complaint, saying that of 324 workers of Kerch's ambulance only one person received a bonus, and even in that case the sum was incomplete.�

If the allegations are proven true, those responsible will be punished and could be fired, according to Aksyonov.

JUST 60% OF MUSCOVITES WEAR MASKS IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Only 60 percent of Moscow public transport passengers wear masks and just 17 percent wear gloves, the transportation department said.

The highest percentages of masked passengers have been detected at the metro stations Lomonosovsky Prospekt, Komsomolskaya, Vykhino, and Chertanovskaya, while the lowest ones have been registered at Kotelniki, Domodedovskaya, Shchyolkovskaya, and Novokosino stations.

Also, since Monday, Moscow's passengers have purchased over 12,800 masks and more than 7,600 gloves.

