Russian Fighter Checkmate Uses Same Engine As Su-57 - Rostec CEO Chemezov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Russian Fighter Checkmate Uses Same Engine as Su-57 - Rostec CEO Chemezov

Russia's newest light tactical fighter Checkmate will use the same engine as the Su-57, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's newest light tactical fighter Checkmate will use the same engine as the Su-57, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

"Why were we able to make this aircraft so quickly? We used the Su-57 developments. ...

This is both the engine and avionics," Chemezov told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show.

Checkmate has one engine, the Su-57 has two.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

