UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Escorts Yet Another UK Spy Jet Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russian Fighter Escorts Yet Another UK Spy Jet Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-29 escorted a UK reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept UK and Norwegian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

"On September 7, 2020, Russian airspace control of the Northern Fleet's air defense forces detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea," the statement says.

To identify an air target and prevent violation of the Russian border, a MiG-29 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense forces of duty was scrambled, it says.

"The Russian fighter's crew identified the target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the Royal Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," it said.

The flight of the Russian MiG-29 fighter was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, it said, adding that the UK reconnaissance aircraft was not allowed to violate the Russian state border.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom September Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

3 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

4 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.