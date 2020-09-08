Russian Fighter Escorts Yet Another UK Spy Jet Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-29 escorted a UK reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept UK and Norwegian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

"On September 7, 2020, Russian airspace control of the Northern Fleet's air defense forces detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea," the statement says.

To identify an air target and prevent violation of the Russian border, a MiG-29 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense forces of duty was scrambled, it says.

"The Russian fighter's crew identified the target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the Royal Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," it said.

The flight of the Russian MiG-29 fighter was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, it said, adding that the UK reconnaissance aircraft was not allowed to violate the Russian state border.