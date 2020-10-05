UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Intercepts German, Swedish Aircraft Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:16 PM

Russian Fighter Intercepts German, Swedish Aircraft Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a German patrol aircraft and a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A Russian fighter jet intercepted a German patrol aircraft and a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement.

"On October 5, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter was from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as the R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German Navy and the Gulfstream reconnaissance aircraft of the Swedish Air Force and escorted them over the Baltic Sea.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the NDCC said.

No violation of the Russian state border was allowed, it added.

