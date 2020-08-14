UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Intercepts US Reconnaissance Planes Over Black Sea - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Fighter Intercepts US Reconnaissance Planes Over Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A Russian fighter jet intercepted US reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea, the US aircraft turned away, the Russian national defense control center said Friday.

The military detected two "airborne targets" approaching the Russian state border. A Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled.

The US planes were identified as Boeing P-8a Poseidon

Related Topics

Russia Border

Recent Stories

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

16 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

56 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.