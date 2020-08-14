Russian Fighter Intercepts US Reconnaissance Planes Over Black Sea - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A Russian fighter jet intercepted US reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea, the US aircraft turned away, the Russian national defense control center said Friday.

The military detected two "airborne targets" approaching the Russian state border. A Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled.

The US planes were identified as Boeing P-8a Poseidon