Russian Fighter Intercepts US Reconnaissance Plane Over Sea of Okhotsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia's Su-30SM fighter intercepted on Wednesday a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian radar systems detected an air target approaching the country's state border over the Sea of Okhotsk.

"To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a Su-30SM fighter of the Eastern Military District's air defense forces was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force and escorted it over the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

After the US reconnaissance plane turned away from the border, the Russian fighter returned to the home base. The violation of the state border was prevented.

The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict compliance with international regulations, the ministry added.