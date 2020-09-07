Russian Fighter Jet Escorts UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-29 escorted a UK reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

"On September 7, the Russian airspace control of the Northern Fleet's air defense forces detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea," the statement says.

In order to identify an air target and prevent violation of the Russian border, a MiG-29 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense forces of duty was scrambled, the NDCC said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft R1 Sentinel of the Royal Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," it said.

It emphasized that the flight of the Russian MiG-29 fighter had been carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace. The UK reconnaissance aircraft was not allowed to violate the Russian state border.

In a similar incident, Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft R-3C Orion, the NDCC also said.