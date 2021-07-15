UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Jet Escorts US Aircraft Over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:41 PM

Russian Fighter Jet Escorts US Aircraft Over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The MiG-31 fighter jet flew over the Pacific Ocean to escort the US Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft on Thursday, the Russian National Defense Control Center said.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian airspace over the Pacific Ocean.

"To identify an aerial target and prevent illegal entrance to Russian airspace, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District took off," the center said.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the target as a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean along the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka peninsula, the center said.

More Stories From World

