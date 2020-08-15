Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled in an operation on Saturday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said.

"Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on August 15, 2020 as it approached the Russian border. A Su-27 fighter was scrambled to identify the target and its origin," the center said.

The Russian military said the aircraft was a US Navy EP-3E ARIES II signals reconnaissance plane. The Russian jet chased the spy plane away from the border "in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace."