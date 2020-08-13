UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Overtake US Plane Over Barents Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to overtake a US plane approaching a Russian border over the Barents Sea, the National Defense Management Center said Thursday.

"On August 13, Russian airspace control systems detected an airborne target approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea.

To identify the target, a MiG-31bm fighter was scrambled," the center said.

The US plane was identified as Boeing P-8a Poseidon.

