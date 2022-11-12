UrduPoint.com

Russian Fighter Jets Destroy Ukrainian Military Mi-8 Helicopter - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Russian fighter jets shot down a Ukrainian military helicopter over a village in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village of Yasna Poliana in the Zaporizhzhia region," the message read.

The ministry also stated that Russian troops also managed to destroy munitions and equipment depots in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed some US-produced military equipment used by Ukrainians including two radar systems and a M777 howitzer, according to the ministry.

"Two lightweight counter mortar radars ” AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 ” were destroyed near the settlements of Lozovaya in the Kharkiv region and Zelena Dolyna in the Donetsk People's Republic," the defense ministry noted.

Overall, Russia's troops hit as many as 58 Ukrainian artillery units and four command posts of Ukrainian forces in the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv over the past day, according to the Russian ministry.

