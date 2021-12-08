UrduPoint.com

Russian Fighter Jets Escort French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian Su-27 fighter jets escorted French Rafale and Mirage jets over the Black Sea on Wednesday, the National Center for Defense Management, a part of the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian Su-27 fighter jets escorted French Rafale and Mirage jets over the Black Sea on Wednesday, the National Center for Defense Management, a part of the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters.

"To identify air targets and prevent them from entering the airspace of the Russian Federation, Su-27 fighters from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District took to the air. Crews of Russian fighters identified aerial targets as two tactical fighters Mirage-2000 and Rafale, as well as a C-135 tanker aircraft of the French Aerospace Forces, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the center said.

