Russian Fighter Jets Intercept US Military Aircraft Over Mediterranean - Navy

Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Two Russian fighter jets intercepted an American military reconnaissance aircraft for the third time in two months over the Mediterranean Sea, the US Navy said in a press release.

"On May 26, 2020, a US Navy P-8A aircraft was flying in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters and was intercepted by two Russian Su-35 aircraft over a period of 65 minutes," the release said on .

"The intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the Russian pilots taking close station on each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, restricting the P-8A's ability to safely maneuver."

Two similar intercepts occurred in late April over the Mediterranean Sea as well.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said all the flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces have always been carried out in compliance with international rules.

