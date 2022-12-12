Russian Fighter MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet was scrmbled to identify and escort the Norwegian R-3C Orion reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet was scrmbled to identify and escort the Norwegian R-3C Orion reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, on December 12, Russian airspace control over the Barents Sea detected an air target approaching the Russian state border. To identify it and prevent the breach of the borders, the MiG-31 fighter from the air defense on duty of the Northern Fleet was scrambled.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea.

As a result of the professional actions of the fighter crew, tracking and control over the maneuvers of the foreign aircraft was ensured," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

After the Orion turned away from the state border, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield. Its flight of the MiG-31 was carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state.