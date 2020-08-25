UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

Russian fighter jet MiG-31 intercepted a Royal Norwegian Air Force plane over the Barents Sea and did not allow it to violate the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-31 intercepted a Royal Norwegian Air Force plane over the Barents Sea and did not allow it to violate the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said in a statement.

"On August 25, Russian air control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. ... a MiG-31bm fighter from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified the object as a basic patrol aircraft R-3C Orion of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter MiG-31bm was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.

