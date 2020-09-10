Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept 2 Norwegian Military Planes Over Barents Sea

Russian fighter MiG-29 was scrambled to intercept two Royal Norwegian Air Force planes over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian fighter MiG-29 was scrambled to intercept two Royal Norwegian Air Force planes over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

"On September 10, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a MiG-29 fighter from the air defense duty of the Northern fleet was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the Falcon-20 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and the Orion R-3C base patrol aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

"The Russian fighter escorted the aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea and after the foreign aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter MiG-29 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the NDCC said.

The Norwegian aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border, it added.