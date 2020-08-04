UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Scrambled To Intercept Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:59 PM

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian electronic warfare aircraft over the Barents Sea, which eventually turned away from the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian electronic warfare aircraft over the Barents Sea, which eventually turned away from the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement.

"On August 4, Russian airspace control detected an air target approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. To intercept the target, a MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense forces was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified electronic warfare aircraft Falcon 20 of the Norwegian Air Force, it says.

"After the reconnaissance aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian aircraft MiG-31 took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," it says.

Related Topics

Russia August Border From

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

33 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

3 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

3 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.