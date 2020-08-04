Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian electronic warfare aircraft over the Barents Sea, which eventually turned away from the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement

"On August 4, Russian airspace control detected an air target approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. To intercept the target, a MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense forces was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified electronic warfare aircraft Falcon 20 of the Norwegian Air Force, it says.

"After the reconnaissance aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian aircraft MiG-31 took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," it says.