UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Scrambled To Intercept US Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Military

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept the US patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept the US patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

"To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District's air defense forces was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter approached air targets at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and a US Navy base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon," the NDCC said.

After the turn of the US military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield, it said.

"The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the state border by US aircraft were allowed," it added.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

1 minute ago

Chairman NA Committee on Interior assures to prese ..

2 minutes ago

US Oil Output Holds at 10.7Mln Barrels Per Day, Do ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges All Parties to Ensure Humanitarian Worker ..

2 minutes ago

Joint Committee to act as bridge for resolving iss ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.