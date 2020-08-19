Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept the US patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept the US patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

"To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District's air defense forces was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter approached air targets at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and a US Navy base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon," the NDCC said.

After the turn of the US military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield, it said.

"The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the state border by US aircraft were allowed," it added.