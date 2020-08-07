Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnaissance Planes Over Black Sea - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russia's Su-27 fighter jet intercepted on Friday two US reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea, which approached the state border but turned away later, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On August 7, Russian airspace control systems detected two aerial targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty was scrambled to intercept the targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as "the US Air Force's RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane and the R-8A Poseidon aircraft of the US Navy's land-based patrol aviation.

"After the US reconnaissance planes turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned safely to the airfield. The flight of Russia's Su-27 plane was conducted strict compliance with the international regulations of airspace use. No violation of the Russian Federation's state border by the US reconnaissance planes was allowed," the statement concluded.