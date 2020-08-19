UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Scrambled To Intercept US Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea - Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea - Military

A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, the National Center for Defense Control said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, the National Center for Defense Control said Wednesday.

"To identify the airborne target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled," the center said.

The US plane was identified as Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance plane.

