Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"On August 28, Russian air defense control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of Black Sea. To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the ministry said.

The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial object at a safe distance and identified it as US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield. The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

"No violation of the Russian state border by the US plane was allowed," the statement says.