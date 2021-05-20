Russian Fighter Su-27 Escorted US Bomber Over Baltic Sea - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort US strategic bomber B-52H over the Baltic, Russia's Western Military District said on Wednesday.

"On May 19, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

It noted that the Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled to intercept the target.

"The pilot of the Russian fighter identified the air target as US Air Force Global Strike Command strategic bomber B-52H and escorted it over the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of the foreign aircraft, the Russian fighter returned to the airfield. No violations of the Russian border were allowed. The flight of the Su-27 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules, the Russian Defense Ministry said.