UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Su-27 Escorted US Bomber Over Baltic Sea - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Fighter Su-27 Escorted US Bomber Over Baltic Sea - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort US strategic bomber B-52H over the Baltic, Russia's Western Military District said on Wednesday.

"On May 19, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

It noted that the Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled to intercept the target.

"The pilot of the Russian fighter identified the air target as US Air Force Global Strike Command strategic bomber B-52H and escorted it over the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of the foreign aircraft, the Russian fighter returned to the airfield. No violations of the Russian border were allowed. The flight of the Su-27 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia May Border

Recent Stories

All professional, examining bodies allowed to cond ..

4 minutes ago

Strike at Georgia's Borjomi Mineral Water Plant En ..

4 minutes ago

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

3 hours ago

McConnell Says Opposes Democrat-Backed Probe of Ja ..

4 minutes ago

BISE issues new office timings

4 minutes ago

UK eyes Australia trade deal by early June: minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.