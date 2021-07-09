Russian Fighter Su-27 Escorts French Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 escorted a French reconnaissance aircraft approaching the borders of Russia in the skies over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On July 8, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial target as an Atlantic-2 reconnaissance aircraft of the French Air Force and escorted it over the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

In order to identify an air target and prevent violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a Su-27 fighter from the duty forces of the naval aviation and air defense of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled.

The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No breach of the Russian state border was allowed.