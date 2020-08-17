Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 3 US, UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept three US and British reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the second such incident near Russian borders over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the NDCC reported that a Su-27SM fighter had escorted a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

"On August 17, 2020, Russian airspace control device detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify air targets and prevent them from violating the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from among the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified the air targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, the US Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and the Royal Air Force R-1 Sentinel reconnaissance aircraft.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.