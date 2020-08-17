UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 3 US, UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 3 US, UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept three US and British reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the second such incident near Russian borders over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept three US and British reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the second such incident near Russian borders over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the NDCC reported that a Su-27SM fighter had escorted a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

"On August 17, 2020, Russian airspace control device detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify air targets and prevent them from violating the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from among the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified the air targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, the US Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and the Royal Air Force R-1 Sentinel reconnaissance aircraft.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia August Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Measures taken to ensure availability of wheat, fl ..

1 minute ago

Egypt mediators enter Gaza after week of clashes w ..

1 minute ago

Baluchistan govt to revamp Levies Force

1 minute ago

About 315 shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

China reacts to Indian Prime Minister's Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth mo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.