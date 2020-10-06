Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 4 UK Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 intercepted four UK military aircraft, including two fighters, over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Tuesday.

Russian airspace control systems detected four air targets approaching the Russian border over neutral waters of the Black Sea.

To identify and prevent border violations, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled, the NDCC said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the Royal Air Force's strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135, two Typhoon fighters, and refueling aircraft KS-3, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.