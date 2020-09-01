UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts German Air Force Plane Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:47 PM

Russian fighter jet Su-27 intercepted a German Air Force plane over the Baltic Sea, the second similar border incident over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 intercepted a German Air Force plane over the Baltic Sea, the second similar border incident over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Tuesday.

"On September 1, 2020, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea ... The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the German Air Force basic patrol aircraft R-3C Orion," the statement says.

More Stories From World

