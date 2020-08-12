UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighter Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept 2 US Military Aircraft Over Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled after two US military aircraft approached Russian border over the Black Sea, so that no violation of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

"Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify and classify targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the US Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, the NDCC said..

"After the US Air Force and Navy planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base ... The US aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border," it said.

The flight of the Russian fighter took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

More Stories From World

