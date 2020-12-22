Russian Fighter Su-30 Scrambled to Intercept Japanese Plane OP-3C - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian fighter Su-30 was scrambled to intercept the OP-3C patrol aircraft of the Japanese Air Force over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Tuesday.

Russian airspace control facilities detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter from the air defense duty of of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defense forces was scrambled," the statement says.

No violation of the state border of Russia was allowed, the NDCC stressed.

