Russian Fighter Su-30SM Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-30SM was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

On August 21, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the state border of Russia over neutral waters of the Black Sea.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-30SM fighter was from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

The Russian fighter approached the aerial object at a safe distance, and the crew identified it as the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian Su-30SM fighter was condected strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.

No violations of the Russian state border was allowed, it says.