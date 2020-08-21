UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighter Su-30SM Scrambled To Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Military

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Russian Fighter Su-30SM Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Military

Russian fighter jet Su-30SM was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-30SM was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

On August 21, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the state border of Russia over neutral waters of the Black Sea.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-30SM fighter was from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

The Russian fighter approached the aerial object at a safe distance, and the crew identified it as the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian Su-30SM fighter was condected strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.

No violations of the Russian state border was allowed, it says.

Related Topics

Russia August Border From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

22 minutes ago

Merkel raises 'doubts' over EU-Mercosur trade pact ..

29 seconds ago

Libya: from Haftar's offensive to ceasefire promis ..

31 seconds ago

WHO's Tedros Says World Can Combat COVID-19 Faster ..

32 seconds ago

Opposition to protect their personal interests ins ..

33 seconds ago

Brazil's Lula sorry for shielding Italy militant B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.