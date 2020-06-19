Russian Fighters Escort US B-52H Bombers Over Sea of Okhotsk - Defense Ministry

The Russian Air Force scrambled fighters on Friday to escort US B-52H bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry's Management Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian Air Force scrambled fighters on Friday to escort US B-52H bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry's Management Center said.

Over the past 1.5 weeks, the US scrambled fighters twice to escort Russia's Tu-95MS strategic fighters in the same area, in the vicinity of the Russian-US border.

"On June 19, 2020, the Eastern Military District's air defense forces on duty detected and escorted two B-52H bombers of the US Air Force above the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk. The aircraft of the US Air Force were escorted by Russian control means permanently at a significant distance from the state border of the Russian Federation," the Management Center said in a statement.

Su-30, Su-35 and MiG-31 fighters were scrambled, the center added, stressing that no violations of Russia's border were detected.