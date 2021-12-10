Russian Fighters Escorted 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russian fighters on Thursday escorted US and French warplanes over the Black Sea as they tried to approach the Russian borders, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

According to the Russian military, on December 9, Russian radars detected air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

"To identify air targets and prevent them from crossing Russia's state border, three Su-27 fighters from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District were scrambled," the NDCC said.

The center clarified that "the crews of Russian fighters identified the air targets as two tactical fighters Mirage-2000 and Rafale of the French Air and Space Force, reconnaissance aircraft CL-600 Artemis of the US Army, strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force, and also a tanker aircraft KS-135 of the French Air and Space Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea.

After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, Russian fighters returned to the home airfield. No border breach allowed.

The flights of Russian fighters were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerous rapprochement with aircraft of foreign states.