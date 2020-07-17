UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighters Intercept Norwegian Reconnaissance Plane Above Barents Sea - Military

Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia's Northern Fleet scrambled fighters on Friday to escort a Norwegian reconnaissance aircraft flying above the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 17, Russian means of control of the airspace above the Batents Sea waters detected a d P-3 Orion reconnaissance aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force.

Fighters of the Northern Fleet's air force and air defense unit escorted the plane. No violation of the Russian Federation's state border was committed," the Russian Defense Ministry's Management Center said in a statement.

More Stories From World

