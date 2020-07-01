UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighters Scrambled Over Black Sea To Intercept US Spy Plane - Military

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:56 PM

Russian Fighters Scrambled Over Black Sea to Intercept US Spy Plane - Military

Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled over the Black Sea on Wednesday to intercept a US reconnaissance plane, the Southern Military District's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled over the Black Sea on Wednesday to intercept a US reconnaissance plane, the Southern Military District's press office said.

"On July 1, 2020, on-duty air defense units timely spotted a US air force reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea and sent Russian fighter jets to escort it," the statement read.

The approaching spy plane was detected by radars while it was flying "a considerable distance away" from the Russian airspace.

The fighters, which belonged to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, identified the spy plane as an RC-135W Rivet Joint. The jets stopped it from trespassing by chasing the plane away from the border in line with international rules.

