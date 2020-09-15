UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighters Scrambled To Intercept 3 US Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept 3 US Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian fighters Su-27 and Su-30 were scrambled to intercept three US Air Force bombers over the Black Sea, no violation of the Russian border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

"Radar reconnaissance of  the Southern Military District's air defense forces detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border from Ukraine over the Black Sea.

To identify the detected air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters and two Su-30 fighters were from the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty were scrambled," the statement says.

The crews of the Russian fighters identified the air targets as three strategic bombers B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea. After the removal of US aircraft from the Russian state border, the fighters returned to their home airfields.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Border From

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

51 minutes ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

4 minutes ago

Six injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

51 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations for Regional ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister's Roshan Digital Pakistan initiativ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.