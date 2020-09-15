Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept 3 US Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian fighters Su-27 and Su-30 were scrambled to intercept three US Air Force bombers over the Black Sea, no violation of the Russian border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

"Radar reconnaissance of the Southern Military District's air defense forces detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border from Ukraine over the Black Sea.

To identify the detected air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters and two Su-30 fighters were from the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty were scrambled," the statement says.

The crews of the Russian fighters identified the air targets as three strategic bombers B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea. After the removal of US aircraft from the Russian state border, the fighters returned to their home airfields.