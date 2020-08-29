UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighters Scrambled To Intercept US Bomber B-52H Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept US Bomber B-52H Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Two Russian fighters Su-27 were scrambled to intercept US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H over Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"On August 28, Russian air defense control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of Black Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters from the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty were scrambled," the statement says.

The Russian fighters approached the airborne object at a safe distance, and their crews identified it as a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home airfield.

"The entire flight of Russian fighters Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says, adding that the US plane was not allowed to violate the state border of Russia.

Related Topics

Russia August Border From

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

40 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

41 minutes ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

59 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

2 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.