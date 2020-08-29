UrduPoint.com
Russian Fighters Scrambled To Intercept US Bomber B-52H Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept US Bomber B-52H Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Two Russian fighters Su-27 were scrambled to intercept US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Saturday.

"On August 28, Russian air defense control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty were scrambled," the center said in a statement.

The Russian fighters approached the airborne object at a safe distance, and their crews identified it as a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home airfield.

"The entire flight of Russian fighters Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement said, adding that the US plane was not allowed to violate the state border of Russia.

