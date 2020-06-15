Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept US Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Russia military detected the activities of the US B-52H bombers and surveillance planes over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea and scrambled fighter jets to follow them, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"On June 15, 2020, the on-duty units of the air defense forces of the Western Military District detected in time the actions of the US strategic bombers B-52H and surveillance planes of foreign states over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea and had Russian fighter jets follow them," the ministry said in a statement.