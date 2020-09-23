Russian Fighters Su-27 Intercept 2 US Air Force Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Two Russian fighters Su-27 were scrambled to intercept two US Air Force bombers over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea and two Su-27 fighters from the Southern Military District's air defense forces were scrambled to identify them, the NDCC said.

"The crews of Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as strategic bombers B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.