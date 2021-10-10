Russian Figure Skater Valiyeva Wins ISU Challenger Series in Finland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valiyeva won the 2021 Finlandia Trophy in Espoo on Sunday, the fourth stop on the International Skating Union's Challenger Series figure skating circuit.

The 15-year-old scored a record 174.31 points with her free skating routine, well over the 166.

62 points scored by another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova.

At the same competition, Valiyeva set a new combined total record of 249.24 points. The previous record of 247.59 points belonged to Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia came second with a combined total of 233.30 points, followed by Kostornaia with 218.83 points.