Russian Figure Skaters Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold at Japanese Grand Prix

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won on Saturday the pair skating competition of the Japanese Grand Prix in Tokyo.

Mishina and Galliamov scored 227.28 points: 78.4 in a short program and 148.88 in free skating.

Another Russian pair, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov came second with 213.27 points.

The bronze medals were won by Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.