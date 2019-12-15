Russian Figure-Skating Star Alina Zagitova Denies Plans to Retire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia's Alina Zagitova, the reigning Olympic and world figure-skating champion, denied Sunday she planned to put her career on ice after her recent interview gave rise to rumors.

The 17-year-old, who won ladies' singles gold at the 2018 Olympics, told Russia's Channel One on Friday she would take a break from competitions, including the upcoming Russian championships, which would mean missing out on European and World tournaments.

"Following my latest tv appearance I am getting a lot of questions about 'what all this means' and 'why I retired.

' I was feeling worried and I could not manage to deliver my thoughts clearly ... I am not planning either to stop or 'retire'," she wrote on Instagram.

Zagitova said figure skating was her life and professional sport was all she had worked for since the age of four. She added she was still part of team Russia and could still participate in international competitions as part of that team.