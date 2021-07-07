UrduPoint.com
Russian Film Festival Comes To South Korea For First Time

Wed 07th July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) South Korea's Homechoice video-on-demand platform will host the Russian Film Festival for the first time since it was launched last year, the Russian state movie agency Roskino said on Wednesday.

"RFF in South Korea will be the first event dedicated to Russian movies in Asia," a statement read.

Ten Russian feature-length and animated movies made in the past few years will be shown from July 12-31 on South Korea's biggest video-on-demand platform.

The online festival premiered to 120,000 viewers in Australia, Mexico, Spain and Brazil last year. This year, Russian movies were showed on demand by video services in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, and will soon be made available in Kazakhstan.

