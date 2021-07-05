UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russian Filmmaker Vladimir Menshov Dies of Coronavirus - Mosfilm Cinema Concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Prominent Soviet and Russian film director and actor Vladimir Menshov has died of the coronavirus at the age of 81, Russia's Mosfilm cinema concern said on Monday.

"The Mosfilm cinema concern and the family of Vladimir Menshov regret to inform that Vladimir ... has passed away today.

The outstanding Soviet and Russian film director, actor, screenwriter, producer, and a Mosfilm board member died of the consequences of the coronavirus infection," the concern said in a statement.

Mosfilm offered deep condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of the actor, adding that the date and time of the farewell tribute to the filmmaker will be announced later.

Menshikov's movie "Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears" won the academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1981.

