Russian Finance Minister Says Resources Allow to Meet All Social Obligations - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russia's resources and stable implementation of its budget guarantee the fulfillment of all social obligations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, according to a statement by the government.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting on economic issues, discussing measures to maintain stability of the Russian economy.

"Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has noted that the stable implementation of budget and the available resources allows the state to guarantee fulfillment of all social obligation before the citizens, including carrying out the orders of the president following the results of the address [to the Federal Assembly] and realization of the national projects, as well as maintaining the macroeconomic and financial stability even in the face of consistently low oil prices," the statement read.