MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian oil sector should not be worried about the OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil output, as many companies have already started to increase production and export volumes, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"In general, our oil workers are very worried about the reductions that were achieved by Russia with the OPEC + countries. Now we are gradually reaching an increase in production and export volumes. And naturally, we believe that oil workers here [in Russia] will not be affected, and they will increase production," Siluanov told reporters.

The minister said that the free cash flow of oil companies, taking into account the effects of this year, will allow them to maintain investments, thus letting them keep a steady level of oil production, and to effectively manage assets and oil fields in their possession.

The COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions worldwide resulted in a drop in oil demand and subsequently in price, prompting major producers, namely OPEC+ countries, to initiate an agreement aimed at cutting oil production and stabilizing the market.

The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in the reduction of oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months. Starting in August, the alliance agreed to continue cutting output more gradually - by 7.7 million barrels per day - until the end of the year, and later - by 5.8 million until the end of April 2022.

The baseline for calculations was set on the October 2018 production level for most of the involved states. Russia and Saudi Arabia have individual production quotas with 11 million barrels per day as a baseline. Initially, Russia dropped the output by some 2.5 million barrels per day, and later switched to the reduction of production by nearly two million barrels per day.