Russian Finance Minister Signed Amendments To Contract On Paks NPP - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov signed amendments to the contract on the construction and financing of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as Paks-2, this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"This week, the Russian finance minister signed amendments to the construction and financing agreement ... From a legal point of view, all actions to accelerate investment in the project have been completed," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is a co-chairman of the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that he expects the launch of the new units of the Paks NPP in 2030-2031.

